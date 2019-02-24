BANGOR, Maine — Susan Bragdon is a self-proclaimed “movie buff.”

She started her tenure working at the Bangor Mall Cinemas as a projectionist in 1992.

“If you’ve ever been a projectionist, that’s what first catches your eye,” said Bragdon, referring to the technical aspects of a film.

27 years later, Bragdon is still surrounded by the rows of movie theaters as the cinema’s assistant manager.

The special effects “guys are creating things that every year surpass what was done the year before in the field,” said Bragdon. “It makes it more fun to come see a movie.”

Bragdon said her love of film is in the family. Her nephew is a writer, director, and producer in the field.

“This year is sort of [interesting],” said Bragdon. “I think there’s going to be a lot of toss ups.”

Bragdon is talking about the biggest night for film. The Oscars.

“A Star is Born is a story that’s been told three times,” said Bragdon. “The academy might be thinking, ‘well, we’ve kind of seen it before.’”

Still, the film received eight nominations, including those for the top honors, and Bragdon said it can’t be counted out.

“I don’t so much ever really pay attention to best actor, or best supporting actor, or best actress,” added Bragdon. “The thing that always attracts me is what technically is going to win an award. Sound editing, sound mixing, directing, and cinematography.”

Despite working at the cinema, with access to as many movies as she’d like to watch, Bragdon said she judges many of the films solely from their movie trailers.

“I think Roma would be my sentimental favorite,” said Bragdon. They have nominations “really all the way down the line. It’s like somebody captured a memory. Its just got that feel to it and it’s really beautiful.”

She’s a big fan of the blockbuster film of 2018, Black Panther, which is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

It’s still not known whether a comic, superhero film like Black Panther will be sentimental enough to gain the academy’s top honor of the evening though.

“It’s the year of the comic movies,” said Bragdon. “A lot of times its always been, ‘ah, superhero movies.’ But I remember when they did the same thing for the Tolkien trilogies and it was like, ‘oh, a fantasy movie,’ but it won.”

Susan Bragdon’s Oscar Ballot Predictions:

Best Picture: Roma

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Actress in a Leading Role: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Actor in a Leading Role: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Actress in a Supporting Role: Marina de Tavira, Roma

Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Original Screenplay: Roma

Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman

Animated Feature: Isle of Dogs

Documentary, Feature: Of Fathers and Sons

Foreign-Language Film: Roma

Original Score: BlacKkKlansman

Original Song: “Shallow,” A Star is Born

Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Mixing: Black Panther

Makeup and Hairstyling: Mary Queen of Scots

Costume Design: Black Panther

Cinematography: Roma

Production Design: Black Panther

Film Editing: BlacKkKlansman

Visual Effects: Avengers: Infinity War

Documentary, Short Subject: A Night at the Garden

Short Film, Live Action: (Bragdon is unsure)

Short Film, Animated: Weekends

Bragdon said she has no plans to watch the Oscars live on Sunday night and hasn’t watched the award show in years.

“It’s kind of like Christmas morning,” said Bragdon. “I just check it out the next day and it’s kind of fun to see.”

She hasn’t made up her mind whether she’ll compare the winners to her ballot predictions to see how many awards she guessed correctly.

“It’s like ah, ok, it won, or it didn’t win,” finished Bragdon. “I know what I love in my heart.”

I couldn't resist filling a ballot out myself! These are my picks:

Samantha Sugerman