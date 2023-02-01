National Toboggan Championships rescheduled due to cold temps

In order to run a one-day event, organizers are moving to an abbreviated race format to still allow for preliminary runs, finals, and awards.

CAMDEN, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired ahead of last year's event.

Mother Nature has forced the 2023 Toboggan National Committee to move all racing events for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden to Sunday.

Racing was originally slated for Saturday, but temperatures are expected to be in the negatives statewide. Temperatures are expected to rise back above zero by Sunday morning.

In order to run a one-day event, organizers announced that the event is moving to an abbreviated race format to still allow for preliminary runs, finals, and awards by the end of the day Sunday.

According to organizers, the event will carry out as follows:

Team captains and racers can pick up bibs and bracelets, sign waivers, and have their toboggans inspected Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Tobogganville.

Racing will begin an hour earlier than scheduled on Sunday, starting with 2-person teams at 8 a.m. All teams will take one run to determine standings in the finals.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., 2-person and 3-person teams will take their runs, with 2-person teams going first. Beginning at 10 a.m., 4-person teams will take their single runs, followed by experimental teams, with prelims concluding around noon.

There will be a break until 1 p.m. and then finals will begin, with 2-person and 3-person teams taking two runs each, followed by 4-person and experimental teams.

The finals will consist of the 40 fastest 2-person teams, 40 fastest 3-person teams, 50 fastest 4-person teams, and 25 percent of the fastest experimental teams.

In lieu of a costume parade, organizers said judges would be viewing costumes throughout the venue and the day Sunday, and winners will be announced during the awards ceremony, which will be held in the Snow Bowl lodge at the end of racing Sunday afternoon.

"For those arriving ahead of the weekend, there is still plenty of activities happening around town," organizers wrote on the event website. "There are concerts at both the Camden and Rockport opera houses, and stores and restaurants will be open. It's going to be busy in town, so call ahead for reservations for Friday and Saturday night."

