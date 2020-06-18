MECA holds art sale to support students, raise money for scholarships

More than 700 pieces of artwork in a wide variety of genres, sizes, prices, and media by 140 MECA alumni, students, faculty, and friends will be available.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine College of Art (MECA) is holding a fundraiser to support its Student Scholarship Fund, and what better way to raise money for an art school scholarship than selling student artwork?

The 2020 COLLECT Online Summer Art Sale is free and open to the public and included an auction on select pieces from students. More than 700 pieces of artwork in a wide variety of genres, sizes, prices, and media by 140 MECA alumni, students, faculty, and friends will be available.

In addition to raising money for scholarships, MECA says the art show is a unique opportunity to discover emerging artists, view new work by established artists, and build or add to art collections without having to leave home.

“Now more than ever, we need art and artists to bring us together,” MECA President Laura Freid said. “In these disruptive and confusing times, art helps us to reflect on and shape our lives. COLLECT is the College’s largest fundraiser of the year, and it helps to keep MECA affordable for our students while at the same time supporting working artists and giving aspiring collectors the chance to own original works of art.”

Vice Chair of the MECA Board of Trustees Kathryn Yates says the art sales are usually in person, “and while we'll really miss seeing everyone, it's had sort of a silver lining because it's allowed us to branch out and to reach so many more people.”

An online preview of the sale will be running through June 18 so people can get can browse the gallery and see what’s available at this year’s sale. Then, the three-day event will kick-off Thursday, June 18 at 5:15 p.m. with a virtual cocktail reception.

There will be live toasts from Gov. Janet Mills, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, co-founders of Indigo Arts Alliance Daniel and Marcia Minter, art collector Kate Mali, artist Katherine Bradford, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other honored guests.

The sale opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18 and will run through 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. The auction will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and will feature 14 pieces of art from selected artists.