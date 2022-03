March 27 is the 39th annual Maine Maple Sunday.

MAINE, USA — This weekend, March 27 will be the 39th annual Maine Maple Sunday.

Maple producers across the state will have maple syrup treats, tours of the sugarhouses, games, and many different activities unique to the producers.

Anyone who would like to find a maple producer near them, and details of the activities they are offering, can visit the Maine Maple Producers Association website.