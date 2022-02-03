Maine's first-ever LEGO convention coming to Portland this spring

Organizers said $15 tickets are available for either Saturday, April 30, or Sunday, May 1.

Maine is scheduled to host its first-ever LEGO convention when the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention comes to the James A Banks Sr Portland Exposition Building in Portland this spring.

According to a release Wednesday from BrickUniverse spokesman Greyson Beights, professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego, California, to showcase over 30 of his LEGO displays, including an eight-foot-high LEGO model of New York City's Woolworth Building.

And Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be bringing over 50 large LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world, according to Wednesday's release.

Beights said both artists have had exhibitions around the world, including London, Copenhagen, Chicago, Dallas, and New York.

Other attractions listed in Wednesday's press include:

LEGO merchandise and goodies from multiple different vendors

LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Organizers said $15 tickets are available for either Saturday, April 30, or Sunday, May 1.