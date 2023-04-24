A date has been set for this summer's Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

Admission is $6 per person, with free admission for kids 12 and under, according to organizers.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is set to return to downtown Dover-Foxcroft.

The festival, which includes dozens of bakers and thousands of whoopie pies, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, according to the festival's website. The festival is organized by the Center Theatre and the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce, and it's the largest annual fundraiser for both organizations.

In past years, the celebration has included live music, rides, and games for kids, as well as artists, crafters, vendors, and lots of other fun food and activities.

The festival has been going on since 2009, with two years canceled starting in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The whoopie pie became Maine's official state treat in 2011.