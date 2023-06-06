x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | Wings & Wheels Fly-in and Car Show, Pride Garden Party, Goat Yoga

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of June 6 through June 12.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.

Maine Things to Do the week of June 6 through June 12.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8       

Goat Yoga

Where: Smiling Hill Farm, Westbrook

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9          

Pride Garden Party

Where: Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum, South Berwick

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY JUNE 10                  

Craft and Artisan Event

Where: Auburn

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighborhood Festival and Fun Run

Where: Coe Park, Bangor

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck

Where: Auburn

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wings & Wheels Fly-in and Car Show

Where: Dewitt Field, Old Town

When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brunswick Pride Festival

Where: Brunswick

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 - SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Skills 4 LumberJills Workshop

Where: Bradley

When: Times vary 

SUNDAY, JUNE 11            

Resurgam Music and Arts Festival

Where: Ocean Gateway, Portland

When: 11 a.m.    

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out