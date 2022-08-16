Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
Where: Portland
When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
Wiscasset Schoonerfest
Where: Wiscasset
When: Times vary daily
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 - SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
Fringe Fest & River Jam Festival
Where: Biddeford
When: Times vary by day
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
45th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival
Where: Machias
When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
Benefit Yard Sale for Sarah’s House
Where: Bangor
When: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Boothbay V.E.T.S BBQ and Cruise-In
Where: American Legion Post 35, Boothbay
When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival
Where: Thomas Point Beach
When: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
Craft & Vendor Fair at the Mill
Where: Main St. Vassalborro
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
The Mighty Pemaquid River Rubber Duckie Race
Where: The Mill at Pemaquid Falls, Bristol
When: 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.