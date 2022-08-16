Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games

x
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

Outdoor Film Festival, showing of 'Andre'

Where: Portland

When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Wiscasset Schoonerfest

Where: Wiscasset

When: Times vary daily

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 - SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Fringe Fest & River Jam Festival

Where: Biddeford

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

45th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival 

Where: Machias

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Benefit Yard Sale for Sarah’s House

Where: Bangor

When: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Boothbay V.E.T.S BBQ and Cruise-In

Where: American Legion Post 35, Boothbay

When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Where: Thomas Point Beach 

When: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Craft & Vendor Fair at the Mill

Where: Main St. Vassalborro

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

The Mighty Pemaquid River Rubber Duckie Race

Where: The Mill at Pemaquid Falls, Bristol

When: 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

