x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | Arundel Heritage Days, Old Orchard Beach Car Show, New Portland Fair and Maine Craft Festival

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Sept. 12 through Sept. 18.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Sept. 12 through Sept. 18.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 17               

New Portland Fair and Maine Craft Festival

Where: New Portland

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 - SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Old Orchard Beach Car Show

Where: Old Orchard Beach

When: Registration on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Car show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surf Re-Evolution

Where: Stones Throw & Long Sands Beach in York

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16                         

Eddington Historical Society's Fall Bazaar

Where: Eddington

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chicken BBQ

Where: First Congregational Church in Durham

When: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arundel Heritage Days

Where: North Chapel Common in Arundel

When: 10 a.m.

Cruise In at Kent Hill

Where: Kent Hill Apple Orchard in Kent Hill

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17               

11th Annual Ride for the Troops

Where: Pit Bar and Grill in Lewiston

When: 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up

Antique Truck Show

Where: Topsham Fairgrounds in Topsham

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Related Articles

More 207 stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out