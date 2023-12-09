Maine Things To Do | Arundel Heritage Days, Old Orchard Beach Car Show, New Portland Fair and Maine Craft Festival

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Sept. 12 through Sept. 18.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
New Portland Fair and Maine Craft Festival
Where: New Portland
When: Times vary by day
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 - SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Where: Old Orchard Beach
When: Registration on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Car show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Surf Re-Evolution
Where: Stones Throw & Long Sands Beach in York
When: 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Eddington Historical Society's Fall Bazaar
Where: Eddington
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chicken BBQ
Where: First Congregational Church in Durham
When: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Arundel Heritage Days
Where: North Chapel Common in Arundel
When: 10 a.m.
Cruise In at Kent Hill
Where: Kent Hill Apple Orchard in Kent Hill
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
11th Annual Ride for the Troops
Where: Pit Bar and Grill in Lewiston
When: 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up
Antique Truck Show
Where: Topsham Fairgrounds in Topsham
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.