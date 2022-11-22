Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Turkey Trot 5K

Where: Statewide

When: Check with participating towns and cities

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Portland Tree Lighting

Where: Monument Square, Portland

When: 4 p.m.

Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged

Where: Sanford Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

United Maine Craftsmen Thanksgiving Craft Show

Where: Brewer Auditorium

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair

Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair

Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

2nd Annual Tree Festival

Where: Eliot

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Down East Ski Club Ski Sale

Where: Portland

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Litchfield Plains Baptist Church Christmas Craft Fair

Where: Litchfield

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

18th Annual Festival of Trees

Where: Saco

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. & goes until Dec. 29