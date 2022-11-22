Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Turkey Trot 5K
Where: Statewide
When: Check with participating towns and cities
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Portland Tree Lighting
Where: Monument Square, Portland
When: 4 p.m.
Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged
Where: Sanford Performing Arts Center
When: 7 p.m.
United Maine Craftsmen Thanksgiving Craft Show
Where: Brewer Auditorium
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair
Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair
Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
2nd Annual Tree Festival
Where: Eliot
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Down East Ski Club Ski Sale
Where: Portland
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Litchfield Plains Baptist Church Christmas Craft Fair
Where: Litchfield
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
18th Annual Festival of Trees
Where: Saco
When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. & goes until Dec. 29