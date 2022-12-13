Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13 - SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Where: Portland

When: Tuesday through Sunday each week until Jan. 8

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Gorham High School Holiday Gift Wrapping Station

Where: Maine Mall, in front of Jordan’s Furniture Ropes Course

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pets Picture with Santa

Where: Bath Area Food Bank

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford

When: Gates open at 10 a.m. and the race begins at 1 p.m.

A Festival of Holiday Music

Where: St. Mary’s Church in Bath

When: 1 p.m.

Drive-Thru Christmas

Where: Cressey Road Church in Gorham

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday Cookie Walk, Soup Sale & Craft Fair

Where: Union Congregational Church in York Beach

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Portland Harbor Parade of Lights

Where: Casco Bay; You can watch from all across the Portland waterfront

When: 4:30 p.m.