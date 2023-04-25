Maine Things To Do | Night Out With The Beatles, Rolling Thunder Bowl-a-thon, Cruisin' for Kids

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state this week of April 25 through May 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for events to keep you busy, here are the Maine Things To Do for the week of April 25 through May 1.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Night Out With The Beatles

Where: Bangor

When: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lewiston’s Spring Artisan and Craft Fair

Where: Lewiston

When: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rolling Thunder Bowl-a-thon

Where: Sanford

When: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cruisin' for Kids

Where: South Portland to Acton.

When: 9:00 a.m.

Puppy Raisers Wanted

Where: York

When: 1:30 p.m.

Be The One Walk-A-Thon

Where: Rockland

When: 8:30 a.m. registration & 10:00 a.m. walk begins

Mother’s Day Craft Fair & Bake Sale

Where: Topsfield

When: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 PM

Made in Down East Maine Craft Fair

Where: Ellsworth

When: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Craft Fair at Skowhegan Area High School

Where: Skowhegan

When: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Junk in the Trunk

Where: North Yarmouth

When: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.