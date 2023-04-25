Maine Things To Do | Night Out With The Beatles, Rolling Thunder Bowl-a-thon, Cruisin' for Kids

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for events to keep you busy, here are the Maine Things To Do for the week of April 25 through May 1.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Night Out With The Beatles
Where: Bangor
When: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Lewiston’s Spring Artisan and Craft Fair
Where: Lewiston
When: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Rolling Thunder Bowl-a-thon
Where: Sanford
When: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Cruisin' for Kids
Where: South Portland to Acton.
When: 9:00 a.m.
Puppy Raisers Wanted
Where: York
When: 1:30 p.m.
Be The One Walk-A-Thon
Where: Rockland
When: 8:30 a.m. registration & 10:00 a.m. walk begins
Mother’s Day Craft Fair & Bake Sale
Where: Topsfield
When: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 PM
Made in Down East Maine Craft Fair
Where: Ellsworth
When: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Craft Fair at Skowhegan Area High School
Where: Skowhegan
When: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Junk in the Trunk
Where: North Yarmouth
When: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.