Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
L.L. Bean Northern Lights and Tree Lighting
Where: Freeport
When: 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Tuttle Road Community Church Christmas Fair
Where: Cumberland
When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Craft Fair
Where: Paris Fire Department
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fairbanks Church Christmas Decorations Sale
Where: Farmington.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All Souls Church Bazaar
Where: Bangor
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Windham Lion’s Club ‘Stuff the Bus’
Where: Windham Hannaford
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cranksgiving Ride
Where: Saco
When: 10 a.m,
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Central Maine Card & Collectibles Show
Where: Augusta Elks Club
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.