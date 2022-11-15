x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair

Looking for something to do this week? There are a whole bunch of events happening around the state the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

L.L. Bean Northern Lights and Tree Lighting

Where: Freeport

When: 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Tuttle Road Community Church Christmas Fair

Where: Cumberland

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Holiday Craft Fair 

Where: Paris Fire Department

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairbanks Church Christmas Decorations Sale

Where: Farmington.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Souls Church Bazaar

Where: Bangor 

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Windham Lion’s Club ‘Stuff the Bus’

Where: Windham Hannaford

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cranksgiving Ride

Where: Saco 

When: 10 a.m,

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Central Maine Card & Collectibles Show

Where: Augusta Elks Club

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

