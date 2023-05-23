x
Maine Things To Do | Lilac Festival, Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K, Coastal Cruise-In & Fun Day

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of May 23 through May 29.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | May 23 through May 29

Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29

Lilac Festival

Where: McLaughlin Garden and Homestead, South Paris

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Saturday, May 27        

Vassalboro Alewives Festival & Artisan Festival

Where: The Olde Mill Place, Vassalboro

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Indoor Yard Sale

Where: Dixfield Congregational Church, Dixfield 

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Gateway York Farmers’ Market

Where: York Region Chamber of Commerce, York

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Median Iris & Spring Flower Show

Where: Auburn Middle School, Auburn

When: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Coastal Cruise-In & Fun Day

Where: Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 28               

Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K

Where: Brunswick Landing, Brunswick

When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Atlantic Hall Pancake Breakfast

Where: Cape Porpoise Library, Cape Porpoise

When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

Where: Parades and events statewide

When: All day

