Maine Things To Do | Lilac Festival, Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K, Coastal Cruise-In & Fun Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | May 23 through May 29
Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29
Lilac Festival
Where: McLaughlin Garden and Homestead, South Paris
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily
Saturday, May 27
Where: The Olde Mill Place, Vassalboro
When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Indoor Yard Sale
Where: Dixfield Congregational Church, Dixfield
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Gateway York Farmers’ Market
Where: York Region Chamber of Commerce, York
When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Median Iris & Spring Flower Show
Where: Auburn Middle School, Auburn
When: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Coastal Cruise-In & Fun Day
Where: Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset
When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K
Where: Brunswick Landing, Brunswick
When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Atlantic Hall Pancake Breakfast
Where: Cape Porpoise Library, Cape Porpoise
When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day
Where: Parades and events statewide
When: All day