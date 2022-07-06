Maine Things To Do | June 7 to June 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 7 - June 13
FRIDAY JUNE 10
The Rangeley Bird Festival
Where: Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust
When: All weekend
Goat Yoga
Where: Smiling Hill Farm
When: 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY JUNE 11
Northern Maine Soap Box Derby
Where: John A. Millar Arena
When: All day
Jackman Moose Lottery
Where: Jackman Town Municipal Grounds
When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. *the actual drawing is at 2 p.m.
The Rhubarb Festival
Where: Kendall Farm, Perry
When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Lewiston/Auburn Pride Festival
Where: Simard-Payne Park
When: 10:30 a.m. march, events all day
SUNDAY JUNE 12
Resurgam Music and Arts Festival
Where: Thompson's Point
When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Bach and Beer
Where: Foulmouthed Brewery
When: 2 p.m. - 4p.m.
