Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | June 7 to June 13

Looking for something to do this week? There are a bunch of events happening around the state, including the Rangeley Bird Festival and the Rhubarb Festival.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 7 - June 13

FRIDAY JUNE 10

The Rangeley Bird Festival

Where: Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

When: All weekend

Goat Yoga

Where: Smiling Hill Farm

When: 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY JUNE 11

Northern Maine Soap Box Derby

Where: John A. Millar Arena 

When: All day

Jackman Moose Lottery

Where: Jackman Town Municipal Grounds

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. *the actual drawing is at 2 p.m.

The Rhubarb Festival

Where: Kendall Farm, Perry

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Lewiston/Auburn Pride Festival

Where: Simard-Payne Park

When: 10:30 a.m. march, events all day

SUNDAY JUNE 12

Resurgam Music and Arts Festival

Where: Thompson's Point

When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bach and Beer

Where: Foulmouthed Brewery

When: 2 p.m. - 4p.m.

Want to see your event listed here? 

If you’re hosting an event or know of something happening in your hometown or community, go ahead and submit it through the "Near ME" section of our mobile app. Please give us at least a week of advanced notice. 