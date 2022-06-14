x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | June 14 to June 20

There are a bunch of events happening around the state, including the Port Fringe Festival and the Maine Blues Festival.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 14 to June 20

ALL WEEK

Port Fringe Festival

Where: East Bayside, Portland

When: June 13 - June 18

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Annual Strawberry Shortcake Sale

Where: North Street Parking Lot, Presque Isle

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

The Mallet Brother’s Band

Where: Gendron Franco Center, Lewiston

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Public BBQ Pulled Pork Supper

Where: Mount Olivet Lodge, Washinton

When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Maine Blues Festival

Where: Lisbon Falls

When: Gates open at noon

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Cider Tastings

Where: Norumbega Cidery, New Gloucester

When: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Father’s Day

Where: Events, specials happening all day

When: Statewide

