PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 14 to June 20
ALL WEEK
Port Fringe Festival
Where: East Bayside, Portland
When: June 13 - June 18
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Annual Strawberry Shortcake Sale
Where: North Street Parking Lot, Presque Isle
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
The Mallet Brother’s Band
Where: Gendron Franco Center, Lewiston
When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Public BBQ Pulled Pork Supper
Where: Mount Olivet Lodge, Washinton
When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Maine Blues Festival
Where: Lisbon Falls
When: Gates open at noon
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Cider Tastings
Where: Norumbega Cidery, New Gloucester
When: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Father’s Day
Where: Events, specials happening all day
When: Statewide
