Maine Things To Do | July 26 to Aug. 1

PORTLAND, Maine — Here's your list of Maine Things To Do for the week of July 25 through Aug. 1.
THURSDAY, JULY 28 - SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Casco Days
Where: Casco
When: Times vary by day
The Maine Outdoor Film Festival
Where: Portland, locations vary
When: Times vary, July 25 - Aug. 14
The Maine Quilt Show
Where: The Augusta Civic Center
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ossipee Valley Music Festival
Where: South Hiram
When: Times vary by day
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Woofstock Festival
Where: The Animal Welfare Society, Kennebunk
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors Day
Where: Cottontail Farm Sanctuary
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
East End Vend
Where: Portland
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ALL SUMMER LONG
Summer Concert Series
Where: A town near you. Seriously! Google "summer concert series near me"
When: Literally, all summer