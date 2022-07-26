x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | July 26 to Aug. 1

Looking for something to do this week? There are a bunch of events happening around our state, including The Maine Quilt Show and The Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

PORTLAND, Maine — Here's your list of Maine Things To Do for the week of July 25 through Aug. 1.

THURSDAY, JULY 28 - SUNDAY, AUG. 1

Casco Days

Where: Casco

When: Times vary by day

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival

Where: Portland, locations vary

When: Times vary, July 25 - Aug. 14

The Maine Quilt Show

Where: The Augusta Civic Center

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Where: South Hiram

When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Woofstock Festival

Where: The Animal Welfare Society, Kennebunk

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors Day

Where: Cottontail Farm Sanctuary

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East End Vend

Where: Portland

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ALL SUMMER LONG

Summer Concert Series

Where: A town near you. Seriously! Google "summer concert series near me"

When: Literally, all summer

