Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | July 19 to July 25

Looking for something to do this week? There are lots of events happening around our state, like the Lincoln Loon Festival and Maine Lobster Boat Races.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: July 19 to July 25

MONDAY, JUNE 27 through FRIDAY, Aug. 5

Bowdoin International Music Festival

Where: Studzinski Recital Hall and Crooker Theater 

When: Performance times vary

THURSDAY, JULY 21 - SUNDAY, JULY 24

The Lincoln Loon Festival

Where: Veterans Memorial Square

When: Event times vary

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Garden Party at Tina’s Daylilies

Where: Jefferson

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show and More

Where: Bar Mills Community Church

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blueberry Festival and Craft Fair

Where: First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

13th Annual Main Street Classic Car Show 

Where: Main Street, Saco

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6th annual Washington Community Auction 

Where: Washington Fire Department

When: Starts at 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Maine Lobster Boat Races

Where: Harpswell

When: Every weekend through Oct. 15

Want to see your event listed here? 

If you’re hosting an event or know of something happening in your hometown or community, go ahead and submit it through the "Near ME" section of our mobile app. Please give us at least a week of advanced notice.

