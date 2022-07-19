PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: July 19 to July 25
MONDAY, JUNE 27 through FRIDAY, Aug. 5
Bowdoin International Music Festival
Where: Studzinski Recital Hall and Crooker Theater
When: Performance times vary
THURSDAY, JULY 21 - SUNDAY, JULY 24
The Lincoln Loon Festival
Where: Veterans Memorial Square
When: Event times vary
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Garden Party at Tina’s Daylilies
Where: Jefferson
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quilt Show and More
Where: Bar Mills Community Church
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blueberry Festival and Craft Fair
Where: First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
13th Annual Main Street Classic Car Show
Where: Main Street, Saco
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6th annual Washington Community Auction
Where: Washington Fire Department
When: Starts at 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Maine Lobster Boat Races
Where: Harpswell
When: Every weekend through Oct. 15
