Looking for something to do this week? There are lots of events happening around our state, like the Lincoln Loon Festival and Maine Lobster Boat Races.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: July 19 to July 25

MONDAY, JUNE 27 through FRIDAY, Aug. 5

Bowdoin International Music Festival

Where: Studzinski Recital Hall and Crooker Theater

When: Performance times vary

THURSDAY, JULY 21 - SUNDAY, JULY 24

The Lincoln Loon Festival

Where: Veterans Memorial Square

When: Event times vary

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Garden Party at Tina’s Daylilies

Where: Jefferson

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show and More

Where: Bar Mills Community Church

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blueberry Festival and Craft Fair

Where: First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

13th Annual Main Street Classic Car Show

Where: Main Street, Saco

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6th annual Washington Community Auction

Where: Washington Fire Department

When: Starts at 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Maine Lobster Boat Races

Where: Harpswell

When: Every weekend through Oct. 15

