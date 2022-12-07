x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | July 12 to July 18

There are a bunch of events happening around our state including The Yarmouth Clam Festival and Sebago Days.

PORTLAND, Maine — WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Chicken Pot Pie Take Out Dinner Night

Where: First Congregational Church of Cherryfield

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Full Moon Hike up Blue Hill Mountain 

Where: Blue Hill

When: Anytime between 8 and 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

The Yarmouth Clam Festival

Where: Yarmouth

When: Friday to Sunday

Sebago Days

Where: Sebago

When: Friday to Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Hot Rods for Heroes Car Show

Where: Dexter

When: Starts at 9 a.m.

The North Atlantic Blues Festival

Where: Rockland

When: Saturday to Sunday

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Nicole’s 5K and Ellie’s Walk

Where: Kennebunk

When: Registration begins at 7 a.m.

