Maine Things To Do | July 12 to July 18

PORTLAND, Maine — WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
Chicken Pot Pie Take Out Dinner Night
Where: First Congregational Church of Cherryfield
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Full Moon Hike up Blue Hill Mountain
Where: Blue Hill
When: Anytime between 8 and 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
The Yarmouth Clam Festival
Where: Yarmouth
When: Friday to Sunday
Sebago Days
Where: Sebago
When: Friday to Saturday
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Hot Rods for Heroes Car Show
Where: Dexter
When: Starts at 9 a.m.
The North Atlantic Blues Festival
Where: Rockland
When: Saturday to Sunday
SUNDAY, JULY 17
Nicole’s 5K and Ellie’s Walk
Where: Kennebunk
When: Registration begins at 7 a.m.