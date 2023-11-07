Maine Things To Do | Pickle For A Purpose, Sebago Days, Tri for a Cure

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of July 11 through July 17.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of July 11 through July 17.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 - SATURDAY, JULY 15

Where: Sebago

When: Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 - SUNDAY, JULY 16

Where: Pittston Fairgrounds

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, JULY 14 - SUNDAY, JULY 16

Where: Saco

When: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Where: Westbrook

When: Kids Run starts at 7:30 a.m. and 5K starts at 8 a.m.

Where: South Berwick

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Hill

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Eight gardens around Brunswick

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Holden

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 15 - SUNDAY, JULY 16

Where: Waterville

When: 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Where: South Portland

When: Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. and 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where: South Portland