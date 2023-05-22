Maine Things To Do | Harpswell Lobster Boat Races, Northwoods Throwdown Charity Softball Game, Casco Days

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.
Maine Things To Do the week of July 25 through August 1.
THURSDAY, JULY 27 - SATURDAY, JULY 30
Where: South Hiram
When: Times vary by day
Where: Casco
When: Times vary by day
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Where: Hadlock Field in Portland
When: 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 28 - SATURDAY, JULY 29
Where: Eliot
When: Times vary by day
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Where: Waterville
When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Baked Bean Supper
Where: Cumberland
When: 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Pownal
When: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Kennebunk
When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Where: Hartland
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Harpswell
When: 10 a.m.
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
For the latest breaking news alerts, weather alerts, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.