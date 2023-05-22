x
Maine Things To Do | Harpswell Lobster Boat Races, Northwoods Throwdown Charity Softball Game, Casco Days

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of July 25 through August 1.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of July 25 through August 1.

THURSDAY, JULY 27 - SATURDAY, JULY 30     

Ossipee Valley Music Festival 

Where: South Hiram

When: Times vary by day

Casco Days

Where: Casco

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, JULY 28             

Northwoods Throwdown Charity Softball Game

Where: Hadlock Field in Portland

When: 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28 - SATURDAY, JULY 29

Eliot Antique Tractor & Engine Show

Where: Eliot

When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, JULY 29                 

Colby College Museum of Art Community Day

Where: Waterville

When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Baked Bean Supper

Where: Cumberland

When: 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bean Supper & Spaghetti Supper

Where: Pownal

When: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Woofstock Food & Beer Festival 

Where: Kennebunk

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 30              

Benefit Concert with Denny Breau Trio

Where: Hartland 

When: 2 p.m.

Harpswell Lobster Boat Races

Where: Harpswell

When: 10 a.m.

