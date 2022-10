Maine Things To Do | Halloween Trolley Ride, Erin’s Run, Halloween Spooktacular

There are plenty of events happening around our state during the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Where: Tides Beach Club, Kennebunkport

When: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Where: Dresden

When: Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Where: Eric Overlock Skatepark, Belfast

When: Event starts at 1 p.m.

Where: Streaked Mountain Woodcarvers, Buckfield

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Jonesboro

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hope Ranch, Orrington

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk

When: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Passion for Pets Rescue Halloween Meet and Greet

Where: PetSmart, Brunswick

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Erin’s Run – A Race to End Domestic Violence

Where: Bangor

When: Kids Fun Run, 8:45 a.m. and 5k Race, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Halloween

Where: "Trick or Treat" and "Trunk or Treat" events statewide

When: Check with your town for details