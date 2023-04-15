x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do: Milo Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt, Sports Card & Comic Show, Spring Craft Fair

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of April 11 through April 17.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of April 11 through April 17.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Pen Bay 5k Run & Walk

  • Where: Rockland
  • When: 9 a.m. 

Sports Card & Comic Show

  • Where: Bath
  • When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Spring Craft Fair

  • Where: Augusta Civic Center
  • When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Leeds Volunteer Fire Department Spring Pancake and French Toast Breakfast

  • Where: Leeds
  • When: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Bark Bash featuring Johnny Wad and the Cash

  • Where: York
  • When: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Milo Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt

  • Where: Milo
  • When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2023 Green ME Up

  • Where: Freeport
  • When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

An Evening with David Mallet & Band

  • Where: Brewer
  • When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Outdoors for Health Day

  • Where: Augusta
  • When: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Maine Things To Do | Sea Dogs Season Opener, Reggae Fest at Sugarloaf, Easter events

Before You Leave, Check This Out