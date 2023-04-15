Maine Things To Do: Milo Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt, Sports Card & Comic Show, Spring Craft Fair

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of April 11 through April 17.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Pen Bay 5k Run & Walk
- Where: Rockland
- When: 9 a.m.
Sports Card & Comic Show
- Where: Bath
- When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Spring Craft Fair
- Where: Augusta Civic Center
- When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Leeds Volunteer Fire Department Spring Pancake and French Toast Breakfast
- Where: Leeds
- When: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Bark Bash featuring Johnny Wad and the Cash
- Where: York
- When: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Milo Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt
- Where: Milo
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2023 Green ME Up
- Where: Freeport
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
An Evening with David Mallet & Band
- Where: Brewer
- When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Outdoors for Health Day
- Where: Augusta
- When: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
