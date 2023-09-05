Maine Things To Do | Eastport Pirate Festival, Motorcycle Ride to End Hunger, Yoga With Cats

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 - SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival
- Where: Holy Trinity Greek Church in Lewiston
- When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
- Where: Eastport
- When: Times vary by day
Vassalboro Days
- Where: Vassalboro
- When: Times vary by day
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Recovery Remembrance Rally
- Where: Bridgton
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pints on the Pier
- Where: Bath
- When: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Motorcycle Ride to End Hunger
- Where: Gorham
- When: 10 a.m.
Spruce Mountain Blues Bash
- Where: Jay
- When: Check online for details
Auburn Blues and Brews Festival
- Where: Auburn
- When: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Cornish Horseman's Day
- Where: Cornish
- When: 12 p.m.
Yoga With Cats
- Where: The Meow Lounge in Westbrook
- When: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.