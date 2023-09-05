x
Maine Things To Do | Eastport Pirate Festival, Motorcycle Ride to End Hunger, Yoga With Cats

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11                

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 - SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival

  • Where: Holy Trinity Greek Church in Lewiston
  • When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 - SUNDAY, SEPT. 10               

Eastport Pirate Festival

  • Where: Eastport
  • When: Times vary by day

Vassalboro Days

  • Where: Vassalboro
  • When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9                      

Recovery Remembrance Rally

  • Where: Bridgton
  • When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pints on the Pier

  • Where: Bath
  • When: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Motorcycle Ride to End Hunger

  • Where: Gorham
  • When: 10 a.m.

Spruce Mountain Blues Bash

  • Where: Jay
  • When: Check online for details

Auburn Blues and Brews Festival

  • Where: Auburn
  • When: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10                

Cornish Horseman's Day

  • Where: Cornish
  • When: 12 p.m.

Yoga With Cats

  • Where: The Meow Lounge in Westbrook
  • When: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

