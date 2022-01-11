Maine Things To Do | Confetti, a Maine Craft Bazaar, Tie Dye Party, Mt. Ararat Class of 2023 Run Now, Pie Later

There are all kinds of events happening across our state the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

16th Annual Holiday Festival

Where: St. Dominic Academy, Auburn

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Confetti, a Maine Craft Bazaar

Where: Pepperell Mill Complex, Biddeford

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Harvest Fair at St. David’s Church

Where: Kennebunk

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampden Academy Music Association Dodgeball Tournament

Where: Hampden

When: Tournament starts at 9 a.m.

Kids Tie Dye Party

Where: PrinTech photos, Augusta

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Mt. Ararat Class of 2023 Run Now, Pie Later

Where: Topsham.

When: Fun Run, 8:30 a.m. & 5K, 8:45 a.m.

Brunswick Parks and Rec Annual Ski and Skate Sale

Where: Brunswick Recreation Center

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Portland Maine Wedding Show

Where: Double Tree Hotel, Portland