x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | Comedy, Snowshoeing, Birding, and Fat Bike Race

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 9.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 9.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 & SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Maine’s Own Comedian: Bob Marley

Where: The Grand, Ellsworth 

When: Shows vary by date

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

SnowDown Fat Bike Race

Where: Rumford

What: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Coastal Birding

Where: Ferry Beach, Scarborough

When: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Pints For A Cause

Where: Fore River Brewing Company, South Portland

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Guided Walk at Suckfish Brook Conservation Area

Where: Falmouth 

When: 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

Snowshoe or Hike Howard Hill

Where: Hallowell

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out