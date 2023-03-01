Maine Things To Do | Comedy, Snowshoeing, Birding, and Fat Bike Race

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 9.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 & SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
Maine’s Own Comedian: Bob Marley
Where: The Grand, Ellsworth
When: Shows vary by date
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
SnowDown Fat Bike Race
Where: Rumford
What: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Coastal Birding
Where: Ferry Beach, Scarborough
When: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Pints For A Cause
Where: Fore River Brewing Company, South Portland
When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Guided Walk at Suckfish Brook Conservation Area
Where: Falmouth
When: 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
Snowshoe or Hike Howard Hill
Where: Hallowell
When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.