Maine Things To Do | Blueberries & Bluegrass, Maine Lobster Festival, National Disc Golf Day Jamboree

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of August 1 through August 7.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
Maine Lobster Festival
Where: Rockland
When: Times vary by day
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
Milo Garden Club Summer Fair & Plant Sale
Where: Kiwanis Campus, Milo
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
23rd Annual Bike Parade & Ice Cream Social
Where: Neighborhood House, Northeast Harbor
When: 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 - SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Waterboro Old Home Days
Where: Waterboro
When: Times vary by day
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Kennebec River Brewfest
Where: Augusta
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Blueberries & Bluegrass
Where: Winterport
When: 12 p.m. –to 4 p.m.
Sweet Summertime Craft Beer Tasting
Where: Kennebunk
When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Newport Maine Riverwalk Festival
Where: Newport
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Disc Golf Day Jamboree
Where: Pineland Farms, New Gloucester
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.