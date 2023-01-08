x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | Blueberries & Bluegrass, Maine Lobster Festival, National Disc Golf Day Jamboree

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of August 1 to August 7.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of August 1 through August 7. 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 6               

Maine Lobster Festival

Where: Rockland

When: Times vary by day

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3          

Milo Garden Club Summer Fair & Plant Sale

Where: Kiwanis Campus, Milo

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

23rd Annual Bike Parade & Ice Cream Social

Where: Neighborhood House, Northeast Harbor

When: 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 - SATURDAY, AUGUST 5                

Waterboro Old Home Days

Where: Waterboro

When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5                

Kennebec River Brewfest

Where: Augusta

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Blueberries & Bluegrass

Where: Winterport

When: 12 p.m. –to 4 p.m.

Sweet Summertime Craft Beer Tasting

Where: Kennebunk

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Newport Maine Riverwalk Festival

Where: Newport

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National Disc Golf Day Jamboree

Where: Pineland Farms, New Gloucester 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

