Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend, a farm jam, a vintage baseball game and more

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

The Portland Jazz Orchestra

Where: Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Milo Garden Club Annual Summer Fair and Plant Sale

Where: Kiwanis building, Park Street

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Blueberry Hike

Where: West Grand Lake Dam, Tower Hill Trail

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Annual East Grand Summer Fest

Where: Danforth

When: Friday-Sunday

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

Vintage Baseball Game

Where: Parsons Field, Kennebunk

When: Noontime start

Rainbow Backpack Drive

Where: Bangor Masonic Center

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farmyard Jam

Where: Growing to Give Farm, Brunswick

When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6 & SUNDAY, AUG. 7

Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend

Where: Statewide

When: Times vary by location

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

Vacationland Volkswagen Association Car Show

Where: Acton Fairgrounds, Acton

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.