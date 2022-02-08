PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
The Portland Jazz Orchestra
Where: Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Milo Garden Club Annual Summer Fair and Plant Sale
Where: Kiwanis building, Park Street
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Blueberry Hike
Where: West Grand Lake Dam, Tower Hill Trail
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Annual East Grand Summer Fest
Where: Danforth
When: Friday-Sunday
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Vintage Baseball Game
Where: Parsons Field, Kennebunk
When: Noontime start
Rainbow Backpack Drive
Where: Bangor Masonic Center
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Farmyard Jam
Where: Growing to Give Farm, Brunswick
When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6 & SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend
Where: Statewide
When: Times vary by location
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Vacationland Volkswagen Association Car Show
Where: Acton Fairgrounds, Acton
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.