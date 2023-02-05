x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | Auburn Lobster Festival, Mother's Day Tea Party, Jane's Walk

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of May 2-8.

PORTLAND, Maine — Here are the Maine Things To Do for the week of May 2-8.

SATURDAY, MAY 6                

Jane’s Walk

Where: Statewide

When: Times vary

King Charles’ Coronation Street Party

Where: Freeport

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

2nd Annual Boots and Brews 5K Run

Where: Freeport 

When: 10 a.m.

Mother’s Day Tea Party

Where: Jonesboro

When: Noon to 2 p.m. 

Kennebunk May Day Parade

Where: Kennebunk

When: 1:30 p.m.

Auburn Lobster Festival

Where: Auburn

When: 1 to 7 p.m.

Scarborough Kiwanis Fishing Derby

Where: Scarborough

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seashore Trolley Museum Opening Day

Where: Kennebunkport

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 7         

Festival of the Forest

Where: Grand Lake Stream

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

