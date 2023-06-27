Maine Things To Do | Ice Cream Social, Paddle Battle, Windjammer Days

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of June 27 through July 3.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of June 27 to July 3.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Where: Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset

When: Every Wednesday through the end of July

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 - FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Where: Bath & Portland

When: Times vary by day

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 - SATURDAY, JULY 1

Where: Boothbay Harbor

When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Where: Highland Lake, Bridgton

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: The Orr’s and Bailey’s Yacht Club on Orr’s Island

When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 1 - TUESDAY, JULY 4

Where: Houlton Fairgrounds

When: Times vary by day

SUNDAY, JULY 2

All You Can Eat Breakfast

When: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Thompson Ice House Harvesting Museum, South Bristol

When: Noon to 3 p.m.