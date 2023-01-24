x
Maine Things To Do | HollandStrong Ice Fishing Derby, Winter Carnival, Fat-Tire Bike Loppet

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Jan. 24-30.
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

8th Annual HollandStrong Ice Fishing Derby

Where: Wilson Lake, Wilton

When: Registration, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. & Derby Ends at 3 p.m.

Town of Milo 200th Birthday

Where: Milo

When: Children’s Activities, 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 11 p.m. speakers, cake & The Wildwood band and dancing

Brunswick Pride Kick-Off Event 

When: Nomad Maine, Brunswick

Where: 3 to 5 p.m.

Traditional Maine Saturday Supper

Where: Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, Casco

When: 4:30 p.m.

44th Annual Winter Carnival

Where: State Street Church, Portland

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby

Where: Sinclair

When: Saturday & Sunday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

8th Annual Robert Burns 10K Road Race

Where: Westbrook

When: 9:30 a.m.

4th Annual Fat-Tire Bike Loppet

Where: Rangeley

When: 10:15 a.m.

