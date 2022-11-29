Maine Things To Do | Holiday at the Plaza, Grinch at the Grange, Ugly Sweater Fun Run & 5K

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things to Do for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, DEC. 2 & 3
Christmas Marketplace
Where: Bar Mills Community Church, Buxton
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Stafford Wind Symphony
Where: Sandford Performing Arts Center
When: 7 p.m.
Holiday at the Plaza
Where: Lewiston
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grinch at the Grange
Where: The Grange in Jonesboro #357
When: 4 p.m.
Lobster Boat Toy Drive
Where: Robert W. Traip Academy Boat Ramp, Kittery
When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Christmas In The Valley Craft Fair
Where: Mountain Valley High School, Rumford
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holly Daze Bazaar
Where: South Portland
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
Ugly Sweater Fun Run & 5K
Where: Windham
When: 9:30 a.m.
Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair
Where: Hebron Academy, Hebron
When: 1 to 4:00 p.m.