Maine Things To Do | Holiday at the Plaza, Grinch at the Grange, Ugly Sweater Fun Run & 5K

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events to choose from around the state between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things to Do for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.  

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, DEC. 2 & 3

Christmas Marketplace

Where: Bar Mills Community Church, Buxton

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Stafford Wind Symphony 

Where: Sandford Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

Holiday at the Plaza

Where: Lewiston

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grinch at the Grange

Where: The Grange in Jonesboro #357

When: 4 p.m.

Lobster Boat Toy Drive 

Where: Robert W. Traip Academy Boat Ramp, Kittery

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas In The Valley Craft Fair 

Where: Mountain Valley High School, Rumford 

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holly Daze Bazaar

Where: South Portland

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4       

Ugly Sweater Fun Run & 5K

Where: Windham

When: 9:30 a.m. 

Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair

Where: Hebron Academy, Hebron

When: 1 to 4:00 p.m.

