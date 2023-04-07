x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things to Do | Meow Lounge, Strawberry Festival, Food Truck Friday

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of July 4 to July 10.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of July 4 to July 10.

TUESDAY, JULY 4                    

Independence Day

Where: Statewide

When: Events vary by location

FRIDAY, JULY 7         

Food Truck Friday

Where: Augusta Elks Lodge

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

The Great Schooner Race

Where: Rockland Harbor

When: 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 8    

Meow Lounge Grand Opening

Where: Westbrook

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.         

Strawberry Festival

Where: Wayne

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midcoast Recovery Coalition's Annual Motorcycle Ride-4-Recovery

Where: Elks Lodge, Rockland

When: Gather at 8:30 a.m. & kick stands up at 10 a.m.

Lobster and Clam Feast

Where: Belfast City Park

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Norway Art Festival, Annual Lobster Roll Drive-Thru Lunch

Where: Second Congregational Church, Norway

When: From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 9       

Spurwink Farm International Fly-In Pancake Breakfast

Where: Cape Elizabeth

When: 8 to 11 a.m.

