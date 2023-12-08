x
Maine Things To Do | Blueberry Festival, Red Hot Dog Fest, Vintage Race Cars

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 8 - Aug. 14.
PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do for the week of Aug. 8-14.     

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Fashion, Food and Fun(d)raiser: A celebration of our Diverse Community

Where: Portland

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13             

HART Yard Sale

Where: Cumberland Fairgrounds, Cumberland

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday

FRIDAY, AUG. 11 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13                

Guster’s On the Ocean

Where: Portland

When: Times vary by day

SATURDAY, AUG. 12                     

Blueberry Festival & Craft Fair

Where: Kittery Point Church, Kittery

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maine Red Hot Dog Festival

Where: Dexter

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7th Annual Gray Wild Blueberry Festival

Where: Gray

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13

13th Annual Early Bird Arts & Craft Show

Where: Wells

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13                 

Maine Vintage Race Car Association Summerfest

Where: Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset 

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

