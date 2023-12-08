Maine Things To Do | Blueberry Festival, Red Hot Dog Fest, Vintage Race Cars

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.
Maine Things To Do for the week of Aug. 8-14.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Where: Portland
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Where: Cumberland Fairgrounds, Cumberland
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday
FRIDAY, AUG. 11 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Where: Portland
When: Times vary by day
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Where: Kittery Point Church, Kittery
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dexter
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Gray
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12 - SUNDAY, AUG. 13
13th Annual Early Bird Arts & Craft Show
Where: Wells
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Where: Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.