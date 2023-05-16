Maine Things To Do | All Roads Music Festival, Bonny Eagle Car Show, Town Wide Yard Sale

x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of May 16 through May 22.

PORTLAND, Maine —

THURSDAY, MAY 18 - SUNDAY, MAY 21       

Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show

Where: Cumberland Fair Grounds, Cumberland

When: 8 a.m. each day

FRIDAY, MAY 19           

Spring Fling 2023

Where: Poland Spring Resort, Poland

When: 6 to 11 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 19 - SATURDAY, MAY 20

All Roads Music Festival

Where: Belfast

When: 5 to 11 p.m. both days

SATURDAY, MAY 20                  

Town Wide Yard Sale

Where: Newburgh

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spring Sale

Where: East Sumner

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waypoint 2023 Tele-Fest

Where: Sanford

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Lyseth Elementary 5K Fun Run & Walk

Where: Portland

When: Kids Fun Run, 9:30 a.m. & 5K Race, 10 a.m.  

SUNDAY, MAY 21              

Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K

Where: Kennebunk

When: 8:30 a.m.

Bonny Eagle Car Show

Where: Bonny Eagle High School, Standish

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boggy Brook 5K

Where: Ellsworth

When: Registration 8 a.m. & race starts 9 a.m.  

