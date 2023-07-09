Maine Open Lighthouse Day is this Saturday

Once a year many lighthouses that are typically closed will open their doors to visitors.

MAINE, Maine — Once a year in September, Mainers and visitors can explore about 20 historic Maine lighthouses during Open Lighthouse Day. The day is an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the history of the lighthouses and the role they played and keep playing to ships, boats, and vessels.

One of the unique opportunities on Saturday, Sept. 9, is to walk inside many of the lighthouses that are typically closed to the public.

The annual event is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation.

Here is a list of the participating lighthouses this year, thanks to a list that the American Lighthouse Foundation complied:

Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse

Location: Swan’s Island (offshore)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house

How to Get There: Maine State Ferry from Bass Harbor to Swan’s Island. Please see ferry’s website for schedule and fees at: www.maine.gov/mdot/ferry/swansisland/ or call 207-244-3254.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station is owned by the Town of Swan’s Island, and the historic buildings are cared for by the nonprofit Friends of Swan’s Island Lighthouse. For more info, visit: www.burntcoatharborlight.com

Burnt Island Lighthouse

Location: Boothbay Harbor (offshore)

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 9 a.m. to noon only

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house (Living history museum inside)

How to Get There: Offshore. Visitors must find their own transportation to the island.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Maine Department of Marine Resources. For more info, visit: www.maine.gov/dmr/programs/education-division/burnt-island-lighthouse

A beautiful morning out by Spring Point Ledge Light in South Portland with @USCG LCDR Ryan Koroknay talking about Maine Open Lighthouse Day, happening this coming Saturday! Details @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/mUV0NuLAzE — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 7, 2023

Curtis Island Lighthouse

Location: Camden Harbor (offshore)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower only

How to Get There: Offshore. Visitors must find their own transportation to the island. Kayak tours may be available from Camden Harbor.

Doubling Point Lighthouse

Location: Arrowsic, Kennebec River (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower only

Special Activities: Visitors will have the chance to meet Karen and Danny McLean, former Coast Guard keepers at Doubling Point and Doubling Point Range Lights.

How to Get There: Land based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The lighthouse is owned and managed by the Friends of Doubling Point Lighthouse. The remainder of the light station’s historic buildings are privately owned (please respect the owners' privacy). For more info, visit: www.doublingpoint.org

Dyce Head Lighthouse

Location: Castine (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower only

How to Get There: Land based

The lighthouse is an active aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Town of Castine. The keeper’s house is a private residence (please respect the tenant’s privacy).

Fort Point Lighthouse

Location: Stockton Springs (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower (contains a Fresnel lens)

How to Get There: Land based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and contains a beautiful fourth order Fresnel lens. The light station’s historic buildings are owned by the State of Maine and managed by the Fort Point State Historic Site. The keeper’s house is the residence of the Park Ranger and his family (please respect their privacy).

Goat Island Lighthouse

Location: Cape Porpoise (offshore)

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 6 to 11 a.m. only

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house

How to Get There: Offshore…visitors must find their own transportation to the island. If you enjoy kayaking, please call Kayak Excursions at 888-925-7496 or Coastal Maine Kayak at 207-967-6065 for rates and details.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. For more info, visit: www.kporttrust.org

Grindle Point Lighthouse

Location: Islesboro (offshore)

Historic Buildings Open: Keeper’s House Sailor’s Museum, Oil House and Gift Shop *Tower is closed for climbing.

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How to Get There: Maine State Ferry from Lincolnville to the island of Islesboro. Please see ferry’s website for schedule and fees at: www.maine.gov/mdot/ferry/islesboro/ or call 207-633-2284.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Town of Islesboro. For more info, visit: grindlelight.com

Kennebec River Range Front & Rear Lights

Location: Arrowsic (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Both the front and rear range lights

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to Get There: Land-based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The two historic light towers (front and rear range) are owned and managed by The Range Light Keepers. For more info, visit: www.rlk.org

Marshall Point Lighthouse

Location: Port Clyde (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house (Museum and gift shop inside)

How to Get There: Land based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the St. George Historical Society. For more info, visit: www.marshallpoint.org

Monhegan Island Lighthouse

Location: Monhegan Island (offshore)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house (Museum inside)

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

How to Get There: Offshore. Boats from Port Clyde, New Harbor and Boothbay Harbor. Please see websites for the following companies for schedules and fees:

Monhegan Boat Line: http://monheganboat.com

T: 207-372-8848

Hardy Boat Cruises: http://hardyboat.com/monhegan_ferry.htm

T: 207-677-2026

Balmy Days Cruises: www.balmydayscruises.com/day/index.shtml

T: 207-633-2284

Moose Peak Lighthouse

Location: Mistake Island (offshore)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower

How to Get There: The private owners will be making two boat trips (seven passengers per trip) from Jonesport to Mistake Island. Please contact the owners of Moose Peak Light at the following email address for more information: moosepeaklighthouse@gmail.com

For those visiting the island on their own the tower will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station structures are privately owned.

Owls Head Lighthouse

Location: Owls Head (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower & keeper’s house (Interpretive center & gift shop inside)

Special Activities: Book Signing – Author Angeli Perrow will be signing copies of her popular children’s book, "Lighthouse Dog to the Rescue," inside the keeper’s house from 1 to 4 p.m.

How to Get There: Land-based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and contains a beautiful fourth order Fresnel lens. The light station’s historic buildings are cared for by the American Lighthouse Foundation and serves as the headquarters for the nonprofit organization. For more info, visit: www.lighthousefoundation.org/lighthouses/owls-head-light/

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

Location: Bristol (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower (contains a Fresnel lens) and keeper’s house (Museum inside, which is operated by the Town of Bristol)

How to Get There: Land-based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and contains a beautiful fourth order Fresnel lens. The light tower is cared for by the Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a chapter of the American Lighthouse Foundation. For more info, visit: www.lighthousefoundation.org/lighthouses/pemaquid-point-light/

Portland Breakwater Lighthouse (Bug Light)

Location: South Portland (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower only. New interpretive panels for 2015.

How to Get There: Land-based

The lighthouse is a private aid to navigation and is owned by the City of South Portland.

Portland Head Lighthouse

Location: Cape Elizabeth (land-based)

**SPECIAL NOTE: Approximately 300 tickets will be made available for visitors on a first come, first serve basis the day of the event, which are necessary for climbing the tower. You must be at least 48 inches tall and able to handle 85+ steps unassisted to climb the tower.

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house (Museum inside & adjacent gift shop)

How to Get There: Land based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Town of Cape Elizabeth. For more info on the Museum at Portland Head Light, visit: www.portlandheadlight.com

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

Location: Rockland (land-based via a 7/8-mile breakwater)

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house

How to Get There: A 7/8-mile walk out the breakwater.

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned by the City of Rockland.

Spring Point Lighthouse

Location: South Portland (land-based via a breakwater)

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower

How to Get There: Land-based via a breakwater at the Southern Maine Community College

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and is owned and managed by the Spring Point Ledge Light Trust. For more info, visit: http://springpointledgelight.org/

Squirrel Point Light

Location: Arrowsic

**NOTE SPECIAL TIME: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic Buildings Open: Light tower and keeper’s house

How to Get There: Land based. Squirrel Point Light lies at the end of 2/3-mile trail in Arrowsic, Maine, approximately 10 miles from the City of Bath. Park at the end of Bald Head Road. The footpath through protected forests and wetlands is uneven and rough in places. No restrooms or drinking water available. The keeper’s house and light tower are scheduled to be open to visitors. For detailed directions visit www.squirrelpoint.org/visit.html.

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

Location: Lubec (land-based)

Historic Buildings Open: Keeper’s House (Museum inside)

**Tower closed for climbing.

How to Get There: Land-based

The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and contains a beautiful third order Fresnel lens. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and maintained by the Maine Department of Parks and Lands. The Museum inside the keeper’s house is operated by the West Quoddy Head Light Keepers Association. For more info, visit: www.westquoddy.com

Maine Lighthouse Museum

Location: One Park Drive, Rockland

The Museum has the largest collection of Fresnel lenses on display in the nation. Other exhibits pay tribute to our lighthouse history (both the U.S. Lighthouse Service and U.S. Coast Guard eras), as well as the United States Life-Saving Service. The Museum is a must-see while visiting Maine’s lighthouses.

FMI: Visit www.mainelighthousemuseum.org or call 207-594-3301.

Maine Maritime Museum

Location: 243 Washington St., Bath

The Museum’s exhibit “Into the Lantern: A Lighthouse Experience,” featuring a full-scale replication of the Cape Elizabeth Two Lights lighthouse tower lantern room, allows visitors to see the original second-order Fresnel lens from the east tower at Two Lights and experience the environment of the lantern room through time-lapsed video projections featuring a panorama of the Gulf of Maine that changes with the weather and seasons. This immersive exhibit is the first of its kind anywhere.