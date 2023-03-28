Lisbon Moxie Festival announces 'groovy' theme for 2023 run

On Tuesday, The Moxie Festival announced its 2023 theme: "Three Days of Peace, Love & Moxie."

LISBON, Maine — A festival in Lisbon celebrating Maine's most iconic soft drink said it will be back and bigger than ever with a "groovy" theme for its 2023 run.

The Moxie Festival theme this year is "Three Days of Peace, Love & Moxie" and will channel the 60s and 70s retro feel.

During July 7-9, the festival will feature three full days packed with music, food, vendors, and events including a Moxie Day Parade, contests, a 5K race, and a car show among other activities.

Moxie lovers are encouraged to go retro with dress, parade floats, and contest entries.

The festival said it will also feature a major lineup of retro cover bands.

We are proud to announce our 2023 theme: Three Days of Peace, Love & Moxie! This year's groovy celebration of Maine’s... Posted by The Moxie Festival on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

For those who haven't tried the drink, Moxie "has a unique taste that is both sweet and bitter, featuring gentian root extract, and was originally marketed as a medicinal 'Moxie Nerve Food,' accompanied by claims to fix a variety of ailments," according to the State of Maine.

Invented in 1884 by Union native Dr. Augustin Thompson, the drink was reportedly one of the first sodas to ever be produced.

In 2005, Moxie became Maine's official soft drink.

For more information and updates on the upcoming Moxie Festival, you can check out their website.