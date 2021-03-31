Lobster Festival canceled for the second straight year

Organizers said “there are not safe ways” to hold the festival and comply with CDC guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic

ROCKLAND, Maine — Sorry, lobster lovers—2021 will be yet another summer without the Maine Lobster Festival.

Organizers announced via Facebook Tuesday night this year’s festival would be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival, which was also canceled last year, had been rescheduled for August 4-8 this summer.

“Because we hold a festival that serves food in tents to tens of thousands of guests, there are not safe ways for us to do this and comply with CDC guidelines,” organizers wrote in the announcement. “We have worked with our board, our city and the state guidelines, and despite looking at dozens of other options, we have regretfully concluded that we can not safely hold our event in 2021.”

This year’s summer staple event, which supports and celebrates the Maine lobster industry, would have been the festival’s 74th year. Organizers said they’ll now be focusing on “exciting planning” for next year’s 75th anniversary.