Lincoln Loon Festival kicks off Thursday morning

The four-day summer event features live music, local food, fireworks, and a redneck regatta.

LINCOLN, Maine — One town's biggest event of the year returns on Thursday. It is once again time for the Lincoln Loon Festival.

This year's theme is loon lagoon. Folks are encouraged to wear their best tropical beach party attire.

"It’s just celebrating our history, who we are, and the fact that we have a beautiful, small community,” the festival's event supervisor, Ruth Birtz, said about the celebration.

Birtz told NEWS CENTER Maine the festival has been going on for more than 50 years.

The town has dozens of events scheduled for this year's festival, including concerts, games, eating contests, a bean hole bean supper, and the popular redneck regatta.

“Requirements for the redneck regatta are that you build a boat specifically out of cardboard and ducktape," Birtz explained. "We have different categories and different age limits, and we do a race around a buoy that’s in the water that’s an old cooler; they make makeshift paddles. It's been a lot of fun over the years, a lot of laughs, and a lot of sinking boats."

The festival starts Thursday at 8 a.m. with a book sale and art walk. It concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:30 with a basketball tournament in Prince Thomas Park.

To view a complete list of Lincoln Loon Festival events, click here.

