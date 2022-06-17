Maine events happening this weekend in recognition of Juneteenth

The day marks the end of slavery, and it's also the first year it's an official holiday in Maine.

MAINE, Maine — Juneteenth takes place this Sunday, June 19. For many people, Monday, June 20 is a paid holiday.



But more importantly, the day commemorates the end of slavery, and 2022 is the first year it's an official holiday in Maine. The state designated June 19 of each year as Juneteenth and recognizes it as a state holiday, and all nonessential state offices will be closed on Juneteenth.

Athena Lynch is an activist and one of the Juneteenth event organizers in Maine.

There are about 15 events statewide for people of all ages to participate, she said.



"I would take it as a day of reflection and learning and taking that time to learn about the history of African Americans in this country, and not just take it like Christmas, because history is 365, not just one day out of the year," Lynch said.

Lynch created a map with Juneteenth events in Maine happening this weekend.

"Learning about what it is, what it's about, and not just even stopping at Juneteenth but also expanding and learning about things that are a part of African American culture and history that are also very much so interwoven into American culture and history as well," Lynch added.

