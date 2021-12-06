John Mulaney coming to Portland in March 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — Comedian John Mulaney will spend a night in Portland in March during his "From Scratch" tour.
The former "Saturday Night Live" writer will stop at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena on Mar. 18, 2022.
According to Ticketmaster, this is a phone-free event. All attendees will put their phones in an individual pouch that can be opened at the end of the show. There will be designated phone use areas that can be accessed during the show, but phones will need to be placed back in the pouches upon reentry to the performance space.
Mulaney has three stand-up comedy specials on Netflix: "Kid Gorgeous At Radio City" (2018), "The Comeback Kid" (2015), and "New In Town" (2012), as well as 2019's children's musical "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch."
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.