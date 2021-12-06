x
John Mulaney coming to Portland in March 2022

Former 'Saturday Night Live' writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney will perform at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on March 18.
FILE - John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. A file obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Secret Service investigated John Mulaney, but found no wrongdoing in a joke the comedian made on “Saturday Night Live” in February 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Comedian John Mulaney will spend a night in Portland in March during his "From Scratch" tour. 

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer will stop at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena on Mar. 18, 2022.

According to Ticketmaster, this is a phone-free event. All attendees will put their phones in an individual pouch that can be opened at the end of the show. There will be designated phone use areas that can be accessed during the show, but phones will need to be placed back in the pouches upon reentry to the performance space.

Mulaney has three stand-up comedy specials on Netflix: "Kid Gorgeous At Radio City" (2018), "The Comeback Kid" (2015), and "New In Town" (2012), as well as 2019's children's musical "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch."

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

 

