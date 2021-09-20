It's Maine Lobster Week! Here's how you can celebrate

Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants in Maine are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on the menu.

MAINE, USA — One of the most Maine weeks of the year is finally here.

That's right, folks.

It's Maine Lobster Week.

Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus.

The statewide lobster celebration goes from Sept. 19 through National Lobster Day on Sept. 25.

"Maine Lobster Week honors the hard-working lobstermen. The Maine Lobster fishery has long prided itself on being a sustainable industry. It has self-imposed rules to protect the resource dating back to the 1800s. The tradition of lobstering has been passed down for generations and is a cornerstone of Maine's coastal culture and economy," organizers wrote on the website for the event. "Lobstermen and suppliers know that to preserve the fishery and the lobstering way of life, they must protect the lobster stocks in the Gulf of Maine and the coastal and marine environment."

Check out NEWS CENTER Maine's recent story on Virginia Oliver, a 101-year-old Maine woman who still goes lobstering three times a week with her 78-year-old son.

Virginia, or Ginny as her friends call her, was born on Claredon Street in Rockland at her parent's home in June of 1920. The centenarian still lives on the same street but in a different house, one where she raised her four children.