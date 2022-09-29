Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend

Weekend of the Wicked takes place Friday through Sunday.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place.

Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website.

The event will take place at Cross Insurance Center, and ticket prices are as follows:

Friday - $15

Saturday - $30

Sunday - $25

Weekend Pass (Saturday and Sunday) - $50

VIP (All three days) - $100

Guests attending the event and available for photo ops include several cast members from the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's "It," like Ben Heller, Adam Faraizl, Brandon Crane, Emily Perkins, and Marlon Taylor.

Other events for attendees include video game tournaments, several panels, a monster mash theme costume ball, and more.

Hours for Weekend of the Wicked are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the event, click here.