'Fright at the Fort' returns to Fort Knox in 2022

"After two years of resting peacefully, the time has finally come," the announcement reads. Fort Knox is believed to be one of the most haunted spots in Maine.

PROSPECT, MAINE, Maine — Fall is in full swing, and the brightly colored foliage paired with the cool bite in the air has many thinking ahead to the spookiest holiday of the year: Halloween.

For those who enjoy the thrill of a good scare, you are in luck. Fright at the Fort is back this year at Fort Knox in Prospect, after a two-year hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Monsters, aliens, zombies, and other scares lurk around every corner," the website promises. "Guests will have a terrifyingly good time on a 20-minute tour through Fort Knox's dark passageways and rooms where creepy creatures lurk in the shadows waiting to scare them silly."

Tickets are $15 per person, and "timed ticket" events will take place over five nights Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The timed tickets are broken out into one-hour blocks from 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6:30-7:30 p.m., and 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The "Halloween scarefest" has drawn thousands of attendees in the past, according to the event's website. The sinister downside to its popularity has often resulted lines so long to get into the frightful experience.

This year, in an effort to reduce traffic and parking issues, Fort Knox has announced it will be switching over to online ticket sales only, as well as designated time slots for admission and entry.

According to the Fort Knox website, Fright at the Fort has been the biggest fundraiser for the Friends of Fort Knox, with proceeds going toward the completion of repairs and preservation projects.