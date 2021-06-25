x
Events

Five things you can do this weekend in Maine

There are lots of fun things to explore and visit in Maine in the month of June. Here is a list of five things you can do this weekend.

MAINE, USA — EDITORS NOTE: The above video was from NEWS CENTER Maine NOW at Windjammer Days 2017

Summer has officially started, and cities and towns across the state are getting back to pre-pandemic life. Due to the pandemic, you probably haven't made weekend plans for a while. Luckily, we're here to offer a few suggestions that can hopefully get you feeling back to normal. 

Portland

Event: The Portland Farmers Market

When: Saturday, June 26 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.  

Where: Deering Oaks Park 

What to expect: The farmers market is kicking off its summer season earlier than previous years. Most, but not all, farmers accept debit and credit cards, so also be sure to bring cash. SNAP is also welcomed and matched at the Market Info Booth. 

Bangor

Event: Bangor Pride Stationary Parade 

When: Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. 

Where: Hollywood Casino Raceway, 500 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401

What to expect: Mainers are invited to celebrate pride by driving or taking a trolley through a standing exhibit of LGBTQ parade floats. People not already in a vehicle will be able to take the trolley through the parade to view the exhibitors. Walking the route is not allowed. 

Auburn

Event: COVID Comedy Series

When: Sat, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court Street Auburn, ME 04210

What to expect: Boston's Mike Bain, along with Julie Poulin and Joe Flynn, put on a comedy show at what CraftBeer.com calls "Maine's Best Beer Bar." Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here. This is a 21-year-old and older event. 

Saco

Event: 50th Annual Saco Maine Street Sidewalk Arts Festival

When: Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where:  209 Main Street, Saco, ME 04072

What to expect: More than 75 artists and craftsmen show off their artwork, photography, and sculptures. Food and drinks are also available. According to the festival's website, over a thousand people attend this annual event

For the kids

Event: Balloonacy: Pay What You Can Show

When: June 25-27, showtimes vary based on the day

Where: Children's Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson's Point Road, Portland 

What to expect: Balloonacy is a one-man, wordless show featuring a lonely clown that finds a friend in a red balloon. The clown uses miming to tell a story about companionship. The shows require tickets and are available for any amount of money you can pay. Reserve tickets here

Boothbay Harbor

Event: Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days

When: June 25 - July 3

Where: Boothbay Harbor, Maine 

What to expect: Boothbay Harbor's Windjammer Days, for locals, means summer is officially here. The festivities are celebrated to honor the area's maritime history and recognize the role it plays to Mainers. Events include the Tall Ships Festival, porch parade, codfish relay, antique boat parade, lighted boat parade, fireworks, and more! There's plenty to do for kids and adults alike. Click HERE for a shuttle and event schedule. Buy Tall Ships Festival tickets HERE. For more information, click HERE.

