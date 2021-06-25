Five things you can do this weekend in Maine

MAINE, USA — EDITORS NOTE: The above video was from NEWS CENTER Maine NOW at Windjammer Days 2017
Summer has officially started, and cities and towns across the state are getting back to pre-pandemic life. Due to the pandemic, you probably haven't made weekend plans for a while. Luckily, we're here to offer a few suggestions that can hopefully get you feeling back to normal.
Portland
Event: The Portland Farmers Market
When: Saturday, June 26 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Deering Oaks Park
What to expect: The farmers market is kicking off its summer season earlier than previous years. Most, but not all, farmers accept debit and credit cards, so also be sure to bring cash. SNAP is also welcomed and matched at the Market Info Booth.
Bangor
When: Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m.
Where: Hollywood Casino Raceway, 500 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401
What to expect: Mainers are invited to celebrate pride by driving or taking a trolley through a standing exhibit of LGBTQ parade floats. People not already in a vehicle will be able to take the trolley through the parade to view the exhibitors. Walking the route is not allowed.
Auburn
Event: COVID Comedy Series
When: Sat, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court Street Auburn, ME 04210
What to expect: Boston's Mike Bain, along with Julie Poulin and Joe Flynn, put on a comedy show at what CraftBeer.com calls "Maine's Best Beer Bar." Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here. This is a 21-year-old and older event.
Saco
When: Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 209 Main Street, Saco, ME 04072
What to expect: More than 75 artists and craftsmen show off their artwork, photography, and sculptures. Food and drinks are also available. According to the festival's website, over a thousand people attend this annual event
For the kids
When: June 25-27, showtimes vary based on the day
Where: Children's Museum & Theater of Maine, 250 Thompson's Point Road, Portland
What to expect: Balloonacy is a one-man, wordless show featuring a lonely clown that finds a friend in a red balloon. The clown uses miming to tell a story about companionship. The shows require tickets and are available for any amount of money you can pay. Reserve tickets here.
Boothbay Harbor
When: June 25 - July 3
Where: Boothbay Harbor, Maine
What to expect: Boothbay Harbor's Windjammer Days, for locals, means summer is officially here. The festivities are celebrated to honor the area's maritime history and recognize the role it plays to Mainers. Events include the Tall Ships Festival, porch parade, codfish relay, antique boat parade, lighted boat parade, fireworks, and more! There's plenty to do for kids and adults alike. Click HERE for a shuttle and event schedule. Buy Tall Ships Festival tickets HERE. For more information, click HERE.
