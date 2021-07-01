Events in Maine this 4th of July weekend

Typically, 4th of July traditions include picnics and fireworks, but here at NEWS CENTER Maine, we found some events to most out of your 3-day weekend

MAINE, USA — 1 - York

When: Saturday, July 3 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: York Beach Beer Company, 33 Railroad Avenue York, ME 03909

What to expect: The $15 fee includes the yoga class and your first beer. Walk-ups are welcome. Can't make it this weekend? This event will happen every Saturday through the summer. Get tickets here.

It is July 1st and we have officially expanded hours for the rest of Summer 🙌 Sunday - Thursday 12pm-9pm Friday & Saturday 12pm-10pm Posted by York Beach Beer Company on Thursday, July 1, 2021

2 - Bangor

When: Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bangor

What to expect: This event is a chance for the community to enjoy the downtown's shopping, restaurants, arts, music, and activities from local vendors. Click here for a list of participants.

Super excited about this First Friday event: a pop up dance performance from Robinson Ballet in the pocket park on... Posted by Downtown Bangor on Thursday, July 1, 2021

3 - Portland

When: Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Portland

What to expect: This event in Portland is similar to Bangor's First Friday. Click here for a list of participants and their locations

4 - Bethel

When: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Sunday River Resort, Bethel

What to expect: The 2-day Christian music festival featuring Sanctus Real, Riley Clemmons, Jonny Diaz, and many more also offers food, drinks activities for kids and guest speakers. 2-day and single-day tickets can be purchased here.

The stage is set! Thanks to all of the crew and volunteers for all your work setting up today. REVIVAL starts tomorrow! Music by Johnny Diaz Posted by River Rock Music Festival on Thursday, July 1, 2021

5 - For the Kids:

When: Sat, July 4 & 5, 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Where: Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre, 102 Main Street

Ogunquit, ME 03907