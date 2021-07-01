x
Events

Events in Maine this 4th of July weekend

Typically, 4th of July traditions include picnics and fireworks, but here at NEWS CENTER Maine, we found some events to most out of your 3-day weekend
MAINE, USA —

1 - York

Event: York Beach Beer Company Yoga

When: Saturday, July 3 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. 

Where: York Beach Beer Company, 33 Railroad Avenue York, ME 03909

What to expect: The $15 fee includes the yoga class and your first beer. Walk-ups are welcome. Can't make it this weekend? This event will happen every Saturday through the summer. Get tickets here

It is July 1st and we have officially expanded hours for the rest of Summer 🙌 Sunday - Thursday 12pm-9pm Friday & Saturday 12pm-10pm

Posted by York Beach Beer Company on Thursday, July 1, 2021

2 - Bangor

Event: Bangor First Friday Friday

When: Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bangor 

What to expect: This event is a chance for the community to enjoy the downtown's shopping, restaurants, arts, music, and activities from local vendors. Click here for a list of participants.

Super excited about this First Friday event: a pop up dance performance from Robinson Ballet in the pocket park on...

Posted by Downtown Bangor on Thursday, July 1, 2021

3 - Portland

Event: Portland First Friday Art Walk

When:  Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m. 

Where: Downtown Portland

What to expect: This event in Portland is similar to Bangor's First Friday. Click here for a list of participants and their locations

Posted by First Friday Art Walk (Portland, ME) on Thursday, July 1, 2021

4 - Bethel

Event: River Rock Festival

When: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Where: Sunday River Resort, Bethel

What to expect: The 2-day Christian music festival featuring Sanctus Real, Riley Clemmons, Jonny Diaz, and many more also offers food, drinks activities for kids and guest speakers. 2-day and single-day tickets can be purchased here

The stage is set! Thanks to all of the crew and volunteers for all your work setting up today. REVIVAL starts tomorrow! Music by Johnny Diaz

Posted by River Rock Music Festival on Thursday, July 1, 2021

5 - For the Kids:

Event: Disney's Frozen Jr. 

When: Sat, July 4 & 5, 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. 

Where: Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre, 102 Main Street
Ogunquit, ME 03907 

What to expect: The musical features all the songs from the music from the original Disney film, plus five news songs from the Broadway production. The show is 1 hour and 10 minutes long with no intermission. Click here for tickets. 

