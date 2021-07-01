Events in Maine this 4th of July weekend

MAINE, USA —
1 - York
Event: York Beach Beer Company Yoga
When: Saturday, July 3 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: York Beach Beer Company, 33 Railroad Avenue York, ME 03909
What to expect: The $15 fee includes the yoga class and your first beer. Walk-ups are welcome. Can't make it this weekend? This event will happen every Saturday through the summer. Get tickets here.
2 - Bangor
Event: Bangor First Friday Friday
When: Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bangor
What to expect: This event is a chance for the community to enjoy the downtown's shopping, restaurants, arts, music, and activities from local vendors. Click here for a list of participants.
3 - Portland
When: Friday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Portland
What to expect: This event in Portland is similar to Bangor's First Friday. Click here for a list of participants and their locations
4 - Bethel
Event: River Rock Festival
When: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Sunday River Resort, Bethel
What to expect: The 2-day Christian music festival featuring Sanctus Real, Riley Clemmons, Jonny Diaz, and many more also offers food, drinks activities for kids and guest speakers. 2-day and single-day tickets can be purchased here.
5 - For the Kids:
Event: Disney's Frozen Jr.
When: Sat, July 4 & 5, 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Where: Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre, 102 Main Street
Ogunquit, ME 03907
What to expect: The musical features all the songs from the music from the original Disney film, plus five news songs from the Broadway production. The show is 1 hour and 10 minutes long with no intermission. Click here for tickets.