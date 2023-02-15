Embden Pond Snow Fest aims to promote safe winter fun

Organizers encourage attendees of Saturday's event to come by foot, skis, snowshoes, vehicle, snowmobile, or dogsled.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — There are lots of activities planned for Saturday's Embden Pond Snow Fest.

The event, put on by the Embden Pond Association (EPA) and the Embden Travelers Snowmobile Club (ETSC), is intended to be a family winter fun day, according to a flyer put out by organizers.

In addition to food, drinks, and activities, representatives from the two organizations plan to share information on how to safely have fun outdoors during winter.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embden Pond boat launch.

Organizers said the following would also be included:

Chili, stews, and desserts

Fire pit

Hot chocolate and water. Bring other beverages if you would like.

Donation jars and membership forms for both clubs

EPA and ETSC merchandise for sale

ETSC trail grooming equipment

Organizers said activities would include:

Curling ice rink

Corn hole

Ice fishing demo

Snow castle, forts, and sculptures

Volleyball

An important note from organizers: The Dunbar Hill Trail is closed this year for logging, so use the FahiPond Trail to reach Embden Pond from ITS 84.