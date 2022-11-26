Ellsworth Hosts 2nd Annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony

Folks gathered to celebrate and kick off the holiday season.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Folks gathered in front of the Ellsworth City Hall Saturday evening to finally flip the switch on the holiday season, with Ellsworth's Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festival.

Attendees were able to cozy up by fire pits; enjoy hot cider, s'mores, donuts hot cocoa. All while listening to some holiday music.

The Ellsworth Recreation Commission decided to put on this event after realizing how much it brought the community together.

"Last year we had a great turnout, so the commission this year decided to add a little more of a festival theme to it; we have some vendors here this evening," said commission member Kimberly Fitch. "We have the Historical Society in Ellsworth serving cider and donuts, we have cocoa and cookies!"