Eastern Maine Emergency Preparedness Expo coming to Bangor

The event on Saturday is designed to help prepare individuals and families for major emergencies and disasters.

The event is being put on by Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington County Emergency Management Agencies. Organizers hope it will help individuals and families better prepare for major emergencies and natural disasters.

Bradley Nuding, Director of the Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency, is one of the organizers of the event. He said it will include more than 50 exhibits providing tips and tricks on how to stay prepared for any kind of emergency.

"It's all about having that preparedness kit, working with your neighbors, friends, loved ones on making sure that there's sufficient amounts of medications both for yourselves and then your pets. And then just those types of routine things that you would need to have on hand to get you through an extended power outage or another type of emergency," Nuding said.