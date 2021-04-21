Earth Day events in Maine

Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day. Here are some events happening in Maine.

MAINE, USA — Appreciating Mother Nature and all she has to offer is luckily an everyday occurrence for Mainers. Earth Day is a day when that appreciation goes a step further.

Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day—the finale to Earth Week, which began April 16. Since 1970, Earth Day has sought to educate and mobilize people across the world to call for greater protections for our planet, nonprofit organization EARTHDAY.ORG explains.

This Thursday, there will be a live digital, global event beginning at 12 p.m., which will feature workshops, panel discussions, and special performances. World climate leaders, grassroots activists, nonprofit innovators, thought leaders, industry leaders, artists, musicians, influencers, and the leaders of tomorrow “will come to push us towards a better world,” EARTHDAY.ORG said in the event listing.

Standish native Marisa Paige Butler, who is the reigning Miss Earth USA, suggests celebrating Earth Day by exploring Maine's natural beauty.

"That's the first step," Butler said. "You cannot learn to protect something you do not know. So by getting out there and falling in love with the great outdoors and the wild animals that call it home, that's the first step."

Another way is to look to form sustainable habits like shopping from environmentally conscious and local businesses.

In addition, there are some Earth Day clean-ups and events happening across Maine.

Earth Day Celebration at The Center for Wildlife, Cape Neddick

The Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick will be celebrating Earth Day with an educational program featuring our non-releasable wildlife ambassadors that is focused on the inter-connectedness of the natural world and our place in it. Learn how plant and animal species interact in our natural world to create balanced ecosystems and what we can do to help keep our environment happy and healthy.

The day is split up into two sessions, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Each session will include both a presentation and special, hands-on Earth Day activity. Reservations are required and each session will be capped at 40 people to allow for proper social distancing. Masks are required. This program will be held outdoors rain or shine, so bring your rain gear if necessary.

Three Towns, One Earth Roadside Clean Up, Kennebunkport

The cleanup will take place this year on April 24 and 25 to coincide with Earth Day 2021. Trash bags will be available on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23. In Arundel, this will be at the new town office building. In Kennebunk, they will be out in front of the Kennebunk Land Trust offices and in Kennebunkport, they will be outside the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust offices. Register for the event and learn more here.

Crossroads Virtual Walk to Create a Respectful Environment, Saco

Crossroads Youth Center's virtual walk educates and encourages people to Walk, Talk, and Clean up our environment. 1. Take a walk, you set your goals 2. Talk, spread the word about cleaning up our environment, get others to walk and talk with you! 3. Take a bag, where you gear and Pick up trash as you walk

Riverwalk Clean up, Westbrook

Join in the national effort to clean up our community; bring family and friends! All are welcome! We will supply trash bags and gloves. COVID-compliant protocols will be in place to ensure safety for all participants. If you can't make it to Westbrook, please consider organizing your own community cleanup. The rain date is Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Register to attend.

Community Clean Up, River Point Conservation Area, Falmouth

Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m. Community clean-up on Route 1. Start at Waldo’s and walk down Route 1 to Bucknam Road.

Clean up Hanscomb, Limington

Thursday, April 22 at 9 a.m. at Hanscomb School Road in Limington

Volunteer Earth Day Clean Up, Farmington

Cleanups will be done all week by volunteers at various locations in or around Farmington, Maine. The downtown group will gather at Pierce House at 204 Main Street anytime from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Earth Day, April 22. Bags and gloves will be provided. Masks and social distancing required at the meeting spot. Prizes will be awarded for volunteer categories! Photos needed of those individuals and groups competing for awards.

Earth Day Community Clean Up, Fort Kent

Meet at 9 a.m. at the rectory garage at 26 East Main Street on May 1. Masks required during registration. Gloves and bags will be provided.

Roadside Clean Up, Thomaston

Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m., Riverview Hayfields Preserve on Route 131. People must first register with the Georges River Land Trust by calling 207-594-5166.

Click here to find more clean-ups participating in "The Great Global Cleanup."